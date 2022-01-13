Business in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help inform decision making on the local economy.

Lichfield District Council is launching an online survey to investigate issues such as what type of support companies are looking for and what their future commercial property demands might be.

The results will be used to help inform decision making on future initiatives.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development, said:

“As a council we have set aside money to help our local businesses – we want to hear from them about what support we can give them now and in the future to help them thrive and grow. “I’d ask all businesses to come forward and take part in the survey to help us build a better picture of what our local economy looks like just now and what businesses see their challenges are going to be in the future.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The survey runs until 7th February and can be completed online.