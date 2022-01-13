Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding to help improve the local environment.

The EnviroGrant scheme is being managed by Staffordshire County Council and Veolia, with grants of up to £750 available.

The funding is open to not-for-profit organisations, including charities, societies, voluntary groups and schools.

Projects could include community food gardens, community larders to cut food waste, schemes reducing carbon emissions or repair cafes.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

Cllr Simon Tagg

“As a county council we are committed to making Staffordshire sustainable and improving our environment but we need local communities to help us achieve this. “That’s why we are making this funding available to voluntary and community groups of all sizes across the county. “It’s a great opportunity that not only benefits local communities but also helps improve the environment we all live in. “A wide range of projects and initiatives will be eligible for the funding. So whether you’re a small group or a larger registered charity, I’d urge people to get in touch and make an application. “Every small step we take makes a big difference and by all working together will get us closer to achieving net-zero by 2050.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

For further information visit www.veolia.co.uk/staffordshire. The closing date for applications is 14th February.