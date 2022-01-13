Lichfield’s MP says he still supports the Prime Minister in the wake of claims of a party at Downing Street while the rest of the country was facing Covid restrictions.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Boris Johnson has been urged to quit by some members of his own party following the Downing Street event which he attended in May 2020.

Despite those at the garden gathering being invited to bring their own alcohol, the Prime Minister said he had believed “that this was a work event”.

Michael Fabricant said he would not be joining those calling for Mr Johnson to go.

“I confess to voting against John Major and Theresa May in votes of no confidence, so I am no loyalist. “But Boris delivered Brexit, the best vaccine programme in Europe and first in the world – and England is likely soon to leave Covid behind. “He delivers and has my support.” Michael Fabricant MP

Other Conservative MPs have said they will be writing to the 1922 Committee.

If at least 54 do, it would trigger a leadership challenge.

Among those who have indicated they will is Douglas Ross, leader of the Conservatives in Scotland.

He said:

“It is his Government that put these rules in place. He has to be held to account for his actions.” Douglas Ross MP

The event at Downing Street in May 2020 will also be covered by an internal investigation taking place into other reports of parties held by Government officials during the pandemic.

Mr Fabricant said the review would look at all factors involved in the events.