Lichfield’s MP says he still supports the Prime Minister in the wake of claims of a party at Downing Street while the rest of the country was facing Covid restrictions.
Boris Johnson has been urged to quit by some members of his own party following the Downing Street event which he attended in May 2020.
Despite those at the garden gathering being invited to bring their own alcohol, the Prime Minister said he had believed “that this was a work event”.
Michael Fabricant said he would not be joining those calling for Mr Johnson to go.
“I confess to voting against John Major and Theresa May in votes of no confidence, so I am no loyalist.
“But Boris delivered Brexit, the best vaccine programme in Europe and first in the world – and England is likely soon to leave Covid behind.
“He delivers and has my support.”Michael Fabricant MP
Other Conservative MPs have said they will be writing to the 1922 Committee.
If at least 54 do, it would trigger a leadership challenge.
Among those who have indicated they will is Douglas Ross, leader of the Conservatives in Scotland.
He said:
“It is his Government that put these rules in place. He has to be held to account for his actions.”Douglas Ross MP
The event at Downing Street in May 2020 will also be covered by an internal investigation taking place into other reports of parties held by Government officials during the pandemic.
Mr Fabricant said the review would look at all factors involved in the events.
“Covid rules are and were all about not spreading disease.
“The Downing Street garden is a secure area protected by armed police adjoining cramped offices.
“No mixing with non-Downing Street workers is possible – this is one of the factors being considered in the inquiry.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant is extremely well informed about what did and did not happen, one wonders why there’s a need for an investigation at all. Nevertheless, the party (for that’s what it was, pre-arranged and nothing to do with work) was against the law at the time. In any other setting the police would have broken it up and probably fined the attendees. He is disingenuous to suggest these are just people who all work together. He knows that the Cabinet Office, for example, is a separate part of the complex with security doors between. I wonder exactly what The Prime Minister will have to do to lose his support, or indeed, why he has it in the first place.
Surely it is now time for Mr Fabricant to step down. His continued defence of the indefensible actions of Boris Johnson and the “party gate” scandal, indicates quite how out of touch he is with the general public on this and many other issues. His poorly expressed comments on the media have been subject of widespread ridicule and criticism. So much so that it has become an embarrassment for Lichfield constituents to say that this man represents us in Parliament. Michael Fabricant, please do the right thing and retire.
It’s interesting that our MP will happily admit to voting against John Major and Theresa May, two thoroughly decent people, but won’t vote against Boris, who is a shameless, dishonest charlatan who thinks rules are something that apply to other people, not to him or his chums. By the way, Boris hasn’t delivered Brexit, he’s just delivered an utter mess which is going to take years if not decades to put right, and Covid is not behind us by any stretch. There were nearly 400 deaths reported yesterday. The Government is simply gaslighting the nation about the pandemic, pretending everything is hunky dory, when it’s not, trying to take credit for beating Covid when we have one of the worst records in Europe.
Leave a comment