A Conservative councillor has questioned Lichfield’s MP decision to back the Prime Minister in the wake of controversy surrounding a lockdown gathering at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson. Pic: Annika Haas

Boris Johnson has come under pressure to resign from within some quarters of his own party after he admitted attending the event in May 2020.

However, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he remained fully behind his leader, citing his work on the vaccine rollout and Brexit.

“Boris delivered Brexit, the best vaccine programme in Europe and first in the world – and England is likely soon to leave Covid behind. “He delivers and has my support.” Michael Fabricant MP

Alastair Little

But Cllr Alastair Little, Conservative representative for Hammerwich with Wall at Staffordshire County Council, said his views were at odds with his MP.

“The Prime Minister does not have my support and nor does Mr Fabricant in these comments. “This is insulting from a political elite whom claim procedural knowledge but are merely clinging on saying day to day what is needed to survive.” Cllr Alastair Little, Lichfield District Council

Mr Fabricant’s defence came after Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross had called for the Prime Minister to stand down.