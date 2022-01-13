The Burntwood Repair and Share Cafe

Organisers have hailed the success of the first Repair and Share Cafe in Burntwood.

The event took pace at St Joseph’s and St Theresa’s RC Church on Cannock Road last weekend.

It followed the success of the regular Lichfield Repair Cafe at Curborough Community Centre.

Organiser Pam Beale said she hoped the Burntwood session would prove to be a familiar fixture in the town’s calendar.

“We were delighted that so many people came along to our first event in Burntwood which made it all very worthwhile. “In this throwaway world, it’s too easy to drop items off at the tip without a thought when a little bit of care and expertise can prevent this at minimal cost. “It means that we are all doing our bit to protect our environment and our planet’s resources.” Pam Beale

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“This has been on the wish-list for Burntwood for a long time and it was so good to hear all of the positive responses from volunteers and residents. “Thanks to all of the volunteers for giving their time and skills to make it a success, to the customers who came along, to Helen Richards from the church – a great venue – but particularly to Pam who made it all happen.”

The next Burntwood Repair and Share Cafe will be at 10am on 5th February at St Joseph’s and St Theresa’s Church.