A Tiny Forest planting session

Thousands of trees are being planted by volunteers across Lichfield and Burntwood next week.

They form part of the Tiny Forests project to develop 72 tennis-court sized green spaces in urban spaces.

They are being created via a partnership with Severn Trent and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The sites will be at St Michael’s Road, Mesnes Green, Burntwood Park, Redwood Park and Eastern Avenue.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen to host five new Tiny Forests as part of this initiative. “Council officers and local councillors worked closely together to identify suitable sites and successfully put forward our case to bring all of the benefits associated with Tiny Forests to our area. “To be allocated five sites for Lichfield district is a great achievement. Not only will they bring enjoyment to residents in their local neighbourhoods, these Tiny Forests will also play an important role in nurturing wildlife in Lichfield district.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

It is hoped that the forests will play an important role in supporting environmental education across the Midlands.

So-called citizen scientists will be invited to help collect data and assess the benefits of the Tiny Forest in their area, including carbon absorption, flood management and biodiversity.

Severn Trent’s forest delivery manager Ricky Dallow said:

“It’ll be fantastic to be on site and see the community spirit as we help Lichfield plant their five Tiny Forests, which will equate to around 3,000 trees. “These Tiny Forests will be popping up across the West Midlands in the coming weeks and months and will not only help to deliver a legacy for the games but also increase access to green space in urban areas, benefiting both local communities and nature for generations to come.” “I hope that local residents, community groups and schools come forward to take up the opportunity to participate in the planting days and in looking after the Tiny Forests into the future.” Ricky Dallow, Severn Trent

Further information on volunteering for upcoming planting days in Lichfield and Burntwood can be found online.