A team working to get vaccinations delivered across Staffordshire have been shortlisted for a national award.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The Targeted Vaccination Team was put together by the Together We’re Better health and care partnership to reach communities where take up of jabs was low.

Homeless and those with English as a second language were among the groups the vaccinators also reached out to.

The work has led to the team being shortlisted for the Partnership Awards run by the Health Service Journal.

Neil Carr, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme across the area, said:

“This was total teamwork by all our partner organisations to reach communities who are more vulnerable because vaccination take-up is poor for whatever reason. “As our councils and GP surgeries know their neighbourhoods inside out, this gave us good intelligence. “People in the groups we were targeting will not generally book an appointment so we need to go to them. We even visited fruit farms who employ large numbers of seasonal workers, largely from Eastern Europe. “Logistic support was then provided by the fire and rescue service – and this was absolutely invaluable.” Neil Carr

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: