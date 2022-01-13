Lichfield City FC squeezed through to the next stage of the Walsall Senior Cup with a 3-2 win over Walsall Wood.

Ivor Green’s men took the lead after a quarter of an hour when Joe Haines found the bottom corner from 10 yards, before Dan Lomas almost doubled the advantage when he rounded the keeper only to see a defender clear.

Jack Edwards was denied by a save from Walsall Wood keeper Callum Smith, while Sam Fitzgerald also saw his effort saved as Lichfield continued to create chances.

Spencer Gunnell was next to go close as he headed against woodwork and Lomas could only send the rebound over.

The second goal was coming and it eventually arrived on 33 minutes when Gunnell’s pass found Edwards who rifled past Smith.

The frame of the goal again prevented City from going further ahead as Max Black’s cross struck the upright.

Lichfield were given the chance to put the game out of sight before the break when Luke Childs was brought down by the keeper – but Smith redeemed himself to keep out Lomas’ penalty.

The hosts started the second half as they had the first with more attacking intent as Fitzgerald sent a strike over.

But Walsall Wood halved the deficit when a corner was headed in at the back post by Michael Ojetunde on 65 minutes.

Lichfield restored their two goal advantage when Lomas’ corner found the head of Fitzgerald who nodded past Smith.

Walsall Wood were not lying down though and made it 3-2 when a shot from Kevin Monteiro deflected past James Beeson.

The Lichfield keeper had to be alert to make a smart save to keep his side in front.

Max Dixon’s pace created a chance for him at the other end but Smith was on hand to deny him.

Beeson produced another late save to ensure Lichfield progressed to the next round.