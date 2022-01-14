A councillor has called for more action to ensure a road in Burntwood is gritted during spells of cold weather.
Cllr Paul Flanagan, Labour representative for the Chase Terrace ward, told a meeting of Burntwood Town Council that Stables Way had previously become gridlocked due to ice.
He said that only the action of residents had prevented a crash at the site during a recent spell of poor weather.
“Stables Way is a major thoroughfare through the west side of Burntwood, but in more than 20 years since it opened it has never been included on the Staffordshire County Council gritting schedule.
“At the beginning of December, ice meant that the road was gridlocked with lorries, coaches and cars sliding down the road.
“It was only dealt with when local residents began spreading grit to help avoid accidents.”Cllr Paul Flanagan, Burntwood Town Council
Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said the county council had been asked to consider adding the route to the list of those gritted during poor weather.
“I’m very much aware of these problems and it is completely bizarre to me that new roads which are being built across the county aren’t immediately assessed for inclusion on the gritting schedule.
“However, having asked for an assessment last year, I’m pleased to report that the Highways Department now finally have the relevant data and are ‘hopeful’ that the road will be included because of both its topography and the volume of traffic it carries, including HGVs.
“We must continue to press for this to happen, though, rather than wait for hopes to be fulfilled – and that’s certainly what I’ll be doing.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council