A delegation from Lichfield is expected to join twin town celebrations in Germany later this year.

Limburg an der Lahn

Around 100 people from the city and the French town of Sainte Foy will head for Limburg an der Lahn for the event between 29th April and 2nd May.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said they were keen to hear from those interested in joining the celebrations.

“There will be cultural and sporting events, as well as sightseeing opportunities and a gala dinner. “Both individual participants as well as sporting, theatre, music, dance groups and choirs are all very welcome to attend. “Hockey, tennis and table tennis tournaments will be taking place in various venues, so if you are a member or know of people who are members of these clubs in Lichfield, please get in touch. “Likewise, if you are part of a dance or theatre group, orchestra or choir, there will be performance opportunities throughout the weekend. “Part of the joy of these visits is meeting up with old friends and making new ones. “You can immerse yourself in the country’s culture and be hosted by a German family or stay in a hotel and travel as you wish.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

Travel arrangements must be booked by participants themselves. Those interested in travelling are asked to register their interest before 28th January by emailing gabriele.lasch-burden@lichfield.gov.uk or calling 01543 250011.