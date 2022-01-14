A scheme to modernise processes at Lichfield District Council could help cut food bank usage, the local authority’s leader has said.

Lichfield District Council House

The Being A Better Council scheme aims to use data and technology to improve systems and create more efficiencies.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative-controlled council, said the he hoped residents would see real benefits from the revamp in future.

“We see frequent reports of rising food bank usage among residents. “It currently takes more than two weeks to process claims – but the use of food banks is often linked to people waiting for benefits, particularly if they are applying for a new benefit. “If we can reduce that time by half a week or even week then that would also reduce demand for the services of food banks.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen also sought to allay fears that the use of technology would make it more difficult for people to speak to a person about any issues they have.

He insisted the proposals were about making it easier for residents to interact with the council through whatever method they prefer.