The newly-appointed Rail Minister says a plan to create a passenger service between Lichfield and Alrewas is on her radar after a visit to the city.
Wendy Morton MP and a team from the Department of Transport and Network Rail met Michael Fabricant MP and representatives from the National Memorial Arboretum.
After visiting Lichfield Trent Valley they saw the proposed site of a station at Alrewas.
“It’s been great to be hear and study this proposal in detail.
“Clearly it has a huge amount of support not only from Michael Fabricant, but other MPs in the area, the National Memorial Arboretum, the county, the parish of Alrewas and the Mayor of the West Midlands as it will link with the cross city line into Birmingham and beyond.
“I can fully understand how this scheme has the potential to reduce the pressure of road traffic on the busy A38 and improve rail connectivity in this part of the Midlands.
“The visit has put this scheme very much on my radar for the future.”Wendy Morton MP
Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, said the proposed station at Alrewas would have major benefits.
“For relatively little cost the existing line and signalling can be upgraded to provide a regular passenger service which meaning that the 500,000 or so visitors expected each year to the National Memorial Arboretum will be able to access it by public transport from anywhere in the UK and relieve pressure on the road system.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said he hoped funding allocations could be made within two to three years in order to bring the scheme to fruition.
“Alleviate pressure on the local road network”
Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“The provision of new regular passenger service would be hugely beneficial.
“As the nation’s year-round place to remember, we are committed to improving accessibility for visitors who rely on public transport or those who wish to use more sustainable methods to travel.
“Every year we are proud to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors from the Midlands, other UK regions and even further afield, all of them eager to pay tribute to the incredible people who serve our country as members of the Armed Forces, emergency services and voluntary groups.
“A railway station serving the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas would also help alleviate pressure on the local road network when the site is very busy due to events, especially those of significant national importance which can attract thousands of attendees, such as the dedication of the UK Police Memorial last year.”Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum
It would be cheaper to re-instate the bus service which used to run from Lichfield to the Arboretum – and would also prevent the destruction of more land under a railway station and its carpark. Please people Think about the environmental impacts!
Isn’t the line from Lichfield to Birmingham electrified? No mention of an upgrade for the line to Burton. Are the present trains to be swopped for diesels?
Oh my stars no no no no no
