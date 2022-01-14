The newly-appointed Rail Minister says a plan to create a passenger service between Lichfield and Alrewas is on her radar after a visit to the city.

Malcolm Holmes (West Midlands Rail Executive) Philippa Rawlinson (National Memorial Arboretum), Rail Minister Wendy Morton and Michael Fabricant

Wendy Morton MP and a team from the Department of Transport and Network Rail met Michael Fabricant MP and representatives from the National Memorial Arboretum.

After visiting Lichfield Trent Valley they saw the proposed site of a station at Alrewas.

“It’s been great to be hear and study this proposal in detail. “Clearly it has a huge amount of support not only from Michael Fabricant, but other MPs in the area, the National Memorial Arboretum, the county, the parish of Alrewas and the Mayor of the West Midlands as it will link with the cross city line into Birmingham and beyond. “I can fully understand how this scheme has the potential to reduce the pressure of road traffic on the busy A38 and improve rail connectivity in this part of the Midlands. “The visit has put this scheme very much on my radar for the future.” Wendy Morton MP

Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, said the proposed station at Alrewas would have major benefits.

“For relatively little cost the existing line and signalling can be upgraded to provide a regular passenger service which meaning that the 500,000 or so visitors expected each year to the National Memorial Arboretum will be able to access it by public transport from anywhere in the UK and relieve pressure on the road system.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said he hoped funding allocations could be made within two to three years in order to bring the scheme to fruition.

“Alleviate pressure on the local road network”

The National Memorial Arboretum

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: