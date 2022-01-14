Price rises on the M6 Toll will be introduced next month, bosses have confirmed.

From 16th February there will be a 10p increase for cars at mainline and local junction plazas, a 20p increase for vans and a 30p increase for HGVs using the road.

But bosses at the M6 Toll say prices on Saver products – such as FlexiPass, Hopper, Shuttle and FlexiVan – will be frozen.

It comes after data revealed a 19.7% increase in vans and HGVs using the road between August and October compared to the same pre-pandemic period in 2019.

Julie Davies, commercial director at toll road operator Midland Expressway Ltd, said:

“The Saver products are designed to encourage more car and van drivers to switch their local journeys onto the M6 Toll so they can avoid local traffic hotspots and busy routes. “With that in mind, we have made the decision to put a price hold on our popular Saver products to encourage more regular use of the M6 Toll for short, local journeys.” Julie Davies, Midland Expressway Ltd

For more information on pricing visit the M6 Toll website.