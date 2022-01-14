A reduction in Covid isolation periods will help ease pressure on public services, the leader of Staffordshire County Council.

From Monday (17th January), people who have isolated for five full days will be able to stop as long as they have negative lateral flow tests on the fifth and six days.

Cllr Alan White, leader of the county council, said that while the move would ease staffing pressures, it did not mean the challenges posed by the pandemic were over.

Cllr Alan White

“The announcement will be welcomed by schools, the NHS and care providers, as it will allow more staff to return to these key public services more quickly as long as they have two negative tests and are well enough to do so. “However, it does not signal the end of the pandemic and it remains important that we all continue to play our part to limit the spread of infection – get vaccinated as soon as possible, test regularly, work from home if we can, wear face coverings in shops and on public transport, and avoid crowded indoor public spaces. “It is these simple steps which will continue to make the biggest difference over the coming weeks.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

People with no symptoms who have a positive test lateral flow test are asked to still report their results online to help give an accurate picture of how and where the virus may be spreading.

Full details of the current self-isolation guidance can be found at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.