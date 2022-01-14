Lichfield Colts in action. Picture: David Wild

Young rugby stars at Lichfield RUFC will be hoping to take a step closer to the National Colts Cup final this weekend.

The talented 17 and 18-year-olds will face off against Kettering on Sunday (16th January) at Cooke Fields with a place in the quarter finals on offer if they progress.

The team, made up of junior and senior colts, saw off Hinckley in the last round.

A spokesperson said:

“They have sacrificed a great deal to get this far and are not taking this opportunity lightly, putting extra training in and fighting hard for team selection and especially for the chance to play in front of their home supporters, family and friends. “A win this Sunday will secure a place in the quarter-finals, so please come along and show your support to the team, the club and the city, have a drink or two and something to eat and hopefully celebrate a victory for this exceptionally worthy bunch of young men.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

Kick-off will be at 2pm.