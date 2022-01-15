Lichfield City FC overcame the odds more than once to pick up a point at Wolverhampton Casuals.

Dan Lomas

After going behind, Dan Lomas levelled for Ivor Green’s men who were later reduced to ten men when keeper James Beeson was sent off.

City even went down to nine players for a spell after also seeing Max Black sin-binned.

Things had started brightly for Lichfield with Jack Edwards being denied a long range stunner by a save from Jake James.

The Casuals goal was living a charmed life early on as a goalmouth scramble also saw Kyle Patterson’s goalbound effort cleared off the line.

But it was the home side who broke the deadlock when Scott Goodby was penalised for a push in the box and Matt Bestall netted from the resulting spot-kick.

Beeson then produced a smart save to prevent Casuals extending their lead.

City levelled the scores when a corner saw Lomas nod home at the near post on 26 minutes.

Lichfield saw their own penalty shouts waved away before the break after Lomas appeared to have been pushed in the area.

Joe Haines saw a shot saved early in the second half, while Beeson was called into action at the other end to prevent Casuals going ahead.

Lomas thought he’d put City ahead with another header, but this time the post denied him.

Spencer Gunnell was next to be denied by a smart save from James in the home goal before Lichfield’s afternoon took a turn for the worse when Beeson saw red for a foul outside the box. Joe Haines was forced to take on the gloves and was immediately in action to push away the free kick.

Things got even worse for the visitors when Max Black was sin-binned to temporarily reduce his side to nine players.

But even with depleted numbers, Lichfield continued to carve out chances with Gunnell firing over and Patterson sending a strike just wide as both sides claimed a point.