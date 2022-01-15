Curtis Pond saves for Chasetown FC against Coleshill Town

Chasetown FC picked up another three points – but had goalkeeper Curtis Pond to thank for helping them seal the victory against Coleshill Town.

The Scholars took the lead inside six minutes when Danny O’Callaghan and Zack Foster combined for Joey Butlin to head home.

Coleshill had a great chance to level midway through the half but Pond dived to his right to save a penalty kick from Kai Tonge.

Just after the hour, the Scholars doubled their lead when Johno Atherton beat the offside trap and slotted past Paul Hathaway.

Three minutes later, the hosts extended their advantage further when Butlin rolled a free kick to Jack Langston who smashed the ball beyond Hathaway.

Tonge responded immediately with a goal to reduce the arrears as he lifted the ball beyond Pond.

In the dying minutes, Pond kicked away a Tonge right footer to preserve the winning margin.