A new play written by Mark Farrelly is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Jarman tells the tale of film-maker, painter and gay rights activist Derek Jarman.

A spokesperson for the city theatre said:

“Derek Jarman’s influence remains as strong as it was on the day Aids killed him in 1994 – but his story, one of the most extraordinary lives ever lived, has never been told. Until now.

“This vibrant new solo play, written and performed by Mark Farrelly, brings Derek back into being for a passionate, daring reminder of the courage it takes to truly live while you’re alive.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson