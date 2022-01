Picture: Beatrice Murch

People are being given the chance to learn ballroom and latin dancing at lessons in Lichfield.

The sessions take place on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at St Chad’s Church Hall on The Leasowe. The first class is on 26th January.

Each lesson costs £5.

A spokesperson said:

“It is all taught in a fun and friendly way, so come along and give it a go.”

For more details, contact Linda on 07753 173259 or email lindajl@bitinternet.com.