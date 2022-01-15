A tree has been planted to mark the 100th anniversary of the Burntwood Memorial Institute.
Michael Fabricant MP joined trustees for a ceremony earlier this week.
The Conservative MP said he hoped the tree would flourish at the institute for many years to come.
“It was a real pleasure to meet Brian Harman, the chairman of the board of trustees, along with other members and discuss a number of issues with them including rises in fuel costs to heat the institute.
“I had the honour of planting a centenary tree in the grounds of the institute.
“So many worthwhile community events happen there, including the annual Remembrance Sunday march.
“The institute was founded in January 1922 to help commemorate those young men from Burntwood who had lost their lives in The Great War.
“I hope the Institute will be there in another 100 years, still working for the people of Burntwood.”Michael Fabricant MP
