Police are warning people in Burntwood to be vigilant after two men posing as tree surgeons targeted a local resident.

The incident happened at around 10.15am on Chase Road on Wednesday (12th January).

The duo claimed they were working at a nearby property and needed to remove overhanging branches. They demanded £250 for the work, but the resident refused to hand over any money.

Inspector Kelly Wareing, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“If an offender claims to be from an organisation, always ask to see identification – if you are ever suspicious or have any doubts please do not let them into your property.” Insp Kelly Wareing, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 213 of 12th January.