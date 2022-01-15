A community event that sees windows decorated across the city is returning next month.

Lichfield Window Wanderland will take place from 25th to 27th February.

It is being organised by local resident Gemma Stewart and sees people put up displays in their windows.

“Last year’s event was a huge success with around 200 residents, groups and businesses taking part all over Lichfield.

“It was a wonderful way to bring our community together and help brighten up the winter evenings.

“Window Wanderland is an inclusive event and anybody can take part – there is no need for any artist skills because a display can be as simple as a few fairy lights in your window.”

Gemma Stewart