A councillor says Lichfield’s MP should “clear off” after a war of words broke out between the two.

Cllr Alastair Little

Cllr Alastair Little resigned from the Conservatives over claims of Downing Street parties.

The member for Hammerwich with Wall at Lichfield District Council also called MP Michael Fabricant a “fawning backbench embarrassment” after he spoke out in support of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Michael Fabricant

But the Conservative MP then said Cllr Little was “a professional quitter” – a move which saw fellow councillors defend his decision not to seek re-election at Staffordshire County Council.

Mr Fabricant said:

“Fortunately he does not represent a ward in the Lichfield Parliamentary constituency and is not my constituent.” Michael Fabricant MP

But Cllr Little said the MP’s comments demonstrated his lack of knowledge of the area he represents.

“It’s a pleasure not being a constituent of his as I do get responses from my MP. “I may live in Stonnall – part of rural Tamworth but in Lichfield district. Maybe Christoper Pincher MP would now like to join the debate and give his view of Michael Fabricant’s comments? I will write to him soon. “The area I represent is 90% in Fabricant’s constituency, however he has to type the postcodes into his SatNav to realise where it is within his area.” Cllr Alastair Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Little also said his decision to leave the county council had been due to changes in his personal life.