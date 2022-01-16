Councillors are set to back plans to invest an additional £1million in schemes aimed at boosting the economy across Staffordshire.

The cabinet at Staffordshire County Council says the money will support existing programmes and increase their reach over the next five years.

Funding will support the Staffordshire Means Back to Business scheme and work to promote the region as a place to invest and visit through the Destination Management Partnership.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

Cllr Philip White

“It is a county council priority to support the Staffordshire economy, so our communities have increased opportunities through better paid, better skilled jobs. “Our role is to attract major investment – ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place for new and existing business, as well as a skilled workforce and an ideal environment to start and nourish new enterprise. “Additional investment will enhance the successful work we have already carried out, particularly as our economy recovers from the pandemic. “We remain committed to ensuring there is the right balance between our rural and urban areas and crucially to work in close partnership with our district and borough councils.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The investment will be discussed at the county council’s cabinet meeting on 19th January.