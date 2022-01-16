A councillor has been defended by his colleagues after being criticised by Lichfield’s MP.

Cllr Alastair Little and Michael Fabricant MP

Cllr Alastair Little had described Michael Fabricant MP as a “fawning backbench embarrassment” in a statement confirming his decision to quit the Conservatives in the wake of reports of parties at Downing Street.

The Lichfield MP hit back at criticism from the now independent member of Lichfield District Council on social media:

“Cllr Little, who has criticised me, is a professional quitter who has spent the last couple of years resigning from every position in council due his lack of ability. “Fortunately he does not represent a ward in the Lichfield Parliamentary constituency and is not my constituent.” Michael Fabricant MP

But members of Lichfield District Council have spoken out following the Conservative MP’s statement.

Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson – who previously stood against Mr Fabricant in a General Election – said residents deserved “more than this level of petulance”.

Independent member Cllr Joanne Grange said:

“Alastair didn’t stand for re-election at Staffordshire County Council when his term was up – not ‘quitting’, just not standing again. “At Lichfield District Council he is one of the more vocal, able and hardworking councillors.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Labour’s Cllr Rob Birch added: