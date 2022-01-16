A new project is aiming to support carers within the Armed Forces community across Lichfield and Burntwood who feel isolated or lonely.

The Royal British Legion has launched Network for Carers across the county.

The scheme offers monthly face-to-face and virtual social groups to provide opportunities to access support and share knowledge and experiences.

It is funded by a grant from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust’s Tackling Loneliness programme.

The launch comes as new research from reveals that 70% of unpaid carers in the Armed Forces community experience a negative impact on their mental health, and over 50% say their physical health is suffering due to the strain of their caring responsibilities.

The first Network for Carers social group meeting will take place at the National Memorial Arboretum at 10.30am on 20th January.

But now, for the first time in Staffordshire, a face-to-face social group will meet at the NMA at 10.30am on Thursday January 20.

Jane Britton, the Royal British Legion’s social isolation lead, said:

“Our research has revealed a troubling situation for many carers in the Armed Forces community – the strain of caring has damaged their mental and physical health and very few are able to take a break which is why establishing this Network for Carers is so important. “The purpose of this new project is to help Armed Forces carers feel less lonely and isolated because of their caring role. “By connecting the military community with their shared memories and experiences, the Network for Carers social groups will support people to develop friendships, interests and engage more with their communities.”

For more details about the scheme and how to access the initiatives, visit www.rbl.org.uk/networkforcarers.