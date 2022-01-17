Fusion Credit Union’s Janet Bamber with James Flintham from Curborough Community Centre

A Lichfield credit union is on the move after confirming it has secured new premises.

Curborough Community Centre will be the home of Fusion Credit Union from 1st April.

The organisation has previously been based at Jigsaw on Dimbles Lane.

Janet Bamber, chair of Fusion Credit Union, said:

“The directors are delighted to have secured Curborough Community Centre as our new base. “Customers will still be able to drop in as now and enjoy the full range of services we currently offer, including savings for adults and children as well as small affordable loans.” Janet Bamber, Fusion Credit Union

The move will not affect any of the services provided by Fusion Credit Union and office hours, telephone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.

James Flintham, manager of Curborough Community Centre, said:

“We are pleased to be welcoming the local credit union to Curborough Community Centre. “Following on from our recent partnership bringing Lichfield Foodbank to Curborough, having Fusion Credit Union in our centre means we can offer even more to local residents in one place. “We are located at the heart of the north Lichfield community and already host a wide range of organisations and services, community events and rooms for hire.” James Flintham, Curborough Community Centre

For more details visit the Fusion Credit Union website or Facebook page.