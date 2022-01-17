The views of Lichfield’s MP on a former Conservative councillor have been criticised by the leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council.

Michael Fabricant called Cllr Alastair Little a “professional quitter” after he had branded the Tory MP a “fawning backbench embarrassment”.

It came following Cllr Little’s decision to quit the Conservatives in the wake of reports of parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.

But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the opposition Labour group at the district council, said Mr Fabricant’s comments on the now independent councillor were wide of the mark.

Cllr Steve Norman

“I do not recognise Alastair as someone who has a ‘lack of ability’. “It’s ironic, as this is from a Member of Parliament who has been overlooked for any important job in his 30 years in the House of Commons. “Cllr Alastair Little is not a ‘professional quitter’ as the MP describes him, as I am only aware of him standing down as the former chair of scrutiny some time ago. “I don’t recognise either the person that Mr Fabricant dismisses so readily.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Mr Fabricant also said that Cllr Little “does not represent a ward in the Lichfield Parliamentary constituency”.

But Cllr Norman said Mr Fabricant was incorrect in his comments.

Michael Fabricant MP