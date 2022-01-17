Organisations in Lichfield and Burntwood have been boosted by funding from a local retailer.

They were awarded the money from Central England Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund.

Among the recipients were Lichfield Talking News for the Blind who were awarded £1,000, while Curborough Community Centre’s Gardening Club were given £350.

Cathy Wood, from the club, said:

“We are thrilled to be awarded a grant – it will enable us to replace our old mower and will save us significant time and energy which we can devote to maintaining the plot, preparing for autumn and winter, and planning for next year. “We also plan to buy seed so that we can continue developing our wildflower project to encourage pollinators for our fruit and vegetable crops.” Cathy Wood, Curborough Community Centre Gardening Club

Other recipients include Chasetown FC under 14s who were given £750 to pay for new kits and St Anne’s Church in Burntwood who received £2,098.

A spokesperson for the church said: