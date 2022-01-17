Cllr Alan White

Plans for councils to work closer together across the region will move a step closer this week.

Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council are among a group of nine authorities across the region aiming to enter a formal partnership to collaborate

The Staffordshire Leaders Board will look to link up in areas such as in areas such as job creation, training and climate change.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the proposals would be looked at next week:

“The county council and Staffordshire’s eight district and borough authorities already work together in so many ways to benefit residents, whether it is collaborating to provide support during the pandemic, or, for one example, by laying the foundations for business parks to bring new jobs to an area. “Formally coming together now to create the Staffordshire Leaders Board will allow us to build on these strengths by focusing on joint approaches to the big issues that affect us, including the economy, public health and reducing carbon emissions. “It also creates an official structure by which Staffordshire’s democratic organisations can speak jointly to central Government on how we can deliver better health and prosperity to the county.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Other areas to be looked at through the board include reducing public health inequalities and improving recycling rates.

It is also hoped that the link up will help secure support from the Government’s levelling up agenda.