Lichfield RUFC clocked up 15 tries as they treated the Cooke Fields faithful to a 95-7 win over Droitwich.

Matt Cowley breaks away for Lichfield. Picture: Jim Wall

In a one-sided affair, the hosts made a quick start with centre Matt Hurley going over after two minutes.

This set the tone of the day as the Myrtle Greens set about a steady stream of tries, including three from Matt Cowley, taking his total to four in the last two games.

Other scorers were Greg Massey (2), Paul Maxwell-Keys (2), Joe Bourne (2), Charlie Milner, Rich Burton, Sam Benson, Adam Spinner and a penalty try.