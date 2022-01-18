Some of the garages earmarked for demolition. Picture: Google Streetview

A block of garages in Lichfield could be demolished if plans are given the green light.

Housing association Bromford has applied for planning permission to remove them from land off Scotch Orchard.

It’s the latest set of garages to come under threat after a similar scheme on Smithfield Rise was approved.

The 19 garages off Scotch Orchard are made of pre-fabricated concrete with a metal roof.

A representative of residents living on Braeburn Close, which backs on to the block, said:

“I and all of the residents feel the garages need to come down but the fencing that Bromford wish to erect is inadequate. “They propose a height of 6ft, but the residents wish to see at least the height of the current garages or higher because the garages form a barrier to our rear gardens.” Braeburn Close resident

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.