Members of Lichfield City Council are set to decide whether to push ahead with proposals to increase council tax bills for local residents.

The authority wants to raise the precept – the city council’s share of the overall bill – by 2%.

It will mean an average band D household would see an increase of £1.35 a year.

A report said costs going up meant the rise should be considered.

“The budget has been prepared on the basis of maintaining existing service provision and to reflect inflationary pressures that are likely to remain high throughout 2022/23. “There are, however, opportunities for savings and the potential for income levels to return closer to normal, depending on the continuing Covid situation and associated consumer confidence. “It is therefore proposed that the average Band D council tax increases by £1.35 from £67.41 to £68.76, increasing the council’s income via the precept by approximately £19,000.” Lichfield City Council report

The move will be debated at a meeting at the Guildhall on Monday (24th January).