A Burntwood school says it hopes a new programme will help support positive mental health for students.

The Wellbeing Ambassadors at Chase Terrace Academy

Chase Terrace Academy has launched a Wellbeing Ambassadors Programme, which will see 15 pupils trained by Worth-it to support peer mentoring and wellbeing campaigns.

The group – drawn from across the year groups – will act as modules and work with the school’s senior leadership team to work on projects.

Nicola Mason, head of school said:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to promote positive mental health and wellbeing with our young people and has increased the need for identification and support for our students. “I am really excited about the Wellbeing Ambassadors Programme as it has enabled us to establish and support an empowered team of young people that will be the leaders of wellbeing initiatives for their peers. “I am particularly proud of the students who will be our first cohort of Wellbeing Ambassadors. We have many students who are vulnerable and who have suffered with their mental health and this programme is one way they can seek help and support.” Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy

Following the initial training, the students will use their skills and knowledge to develop and lead peer support projects that reduce mental health stigma, improve access to support, and encourage the development of positive coping mechanisms and stress management.

Other mental health and wellbeing initiatives being delivered by the school include an online digital tool that supports pupils’ wellbeing, a focused PSHE curriculum and a wellbeing calendar to target key mental health days throughout the year.

Hayley Powell, assistant headteacher, said: