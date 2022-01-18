People are being urged to remain vigilant after the latest Staffordshire Covid figures were revealed.

The seven day stats show that just over 1,600 people per 100,000 tested positive.

The plea for people to continue to ensure they help avoid the spread of coronavirus comes as the self-isolation period has also been reduced, meaning people with no symptoms can stop as long as they have two negative lateral flow tests on days five and six.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s lead on Covid-19, said:

“While the shortening of the isolation period a little will help ease workforce pressures on key public services, it doesn’t signal the end of the pandemic. “Although it is great as well that covid rates are coming down nationally and here in Staffordshire, they still remain very high and it is important we continue to do everything we can to reduce the risks. “This means working from home if you can, avoiding crowded indoor spaces, wearing a face covering where necessary, getting tested regularly and getting your vaccines and booster as soon as you can. “It is the vaccine which has made the real difference this winter and the good news in Staffordshire is that it has never been easier to book a vaccine online or pop along to one of the walk-in centres. “So please, if you have been putting this off, get the jab as soon as you can.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The Staffordshire rate is currently above the average for both the West Midlands and England.