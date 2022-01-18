The Tantony Bell

One of Lichfield Cathedral’s bell will ring out once again after repair works were completed.

The Tantony Bell has been calling people to prayer for more than 200 years.

It is believed to have originally been cast around 1500 and installed during the post-English Civil War restoration in 1666.

The bell will now be on display on the central altar platform in the Nave until it is returned to a position in the south side of the central tower of the cathedral on 24th January.

Jonathan Townsend, assistant clerk of works at Lichfield Cathedral said:

“It has been a privilege to be involved in the project to refurbish the bell and its fittings. “For me it is a tangible link to the past – just think how many people have heard this very bell ringing since its installation here around 1667, some 42 years before Samuel Johnson was born in the city within earshot of the bell.” Jonathan Townsend, Lichfield Cathedral

Thanks will be given for the restoration during the Sunday Eucharist service at 10.30am on 23rd January.