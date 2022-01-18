Live music, food and drink will be served up at a festival taking place near Lichfield this summer.

The Sausage and Cider Festival

Catton Hall will host the Sausage and Cider Festival from 23rd to 26th June.

Tribute acts including The Bootleg Beatles, Take That Rule the World and Kings of Lyon will be performing.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy street food stalls.

Organiser James Dean said:

An eating competition at the Sausage and Cider Festival

“The Sausage and Cider Festival is always such a fun and foodie few days, set in such a picturesque area in the Midlands. “We’re really excited about the fantastic music on offer in 2022 – we’ve really pulled out all the stops to have some of the world’s biggest tribute acts take to the stage. “It’s a sensational day out for all the family, with loads to do for children and adults alike. “We’ll have over 20 varieties of cider on offer across the site plus a prosecco stall – and it goes without saying that there will also be a huge choice of street food on offer, and not just sausages.” James Dean

Day tickets are start at £15 for adults, with three night camping tickets starting from £55.99. For more details visit www.sausageandciderfestival.com.