A Burntwood councillor at the centre of a funding controversy has resigned from two of his positions.

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd has confirmed his decision to quite Burntwood Town Council and Hammerwich Parish Council.

It comes after issues surrounding the repayment of funding he was awarded for a tree planting scheme that never went ahead was referred to the police.

Despite his two resignations, Cllr Lougbrough-Rudd has not stepped down from Staffordshire County Council, where he currently sits as an independent member after quitting the Conservatives in the wake of the investigation into the money he was awarded via the authority’s climate change fund.

In his resignation letter to Burntwood Town Council, he said:

“I offer my sincere apology for anything that I have done that it is felt has stained this council – that would not be something I would ever do and that is why I go now. “It is no longer practical that I continue for the last year of my term and it would be a distraction which I feel is wrong. “It has been a profound honour to serve alongside this council under the administration which I have to say I didn’t expect. That’s a credit to Cllr Sue Woodward, Cllr Darren Ennis and Cllr Robin Place for putting aside the usual party squabbles.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd said that his decision to resign from the town council and Hammerwich Parish Council would allow him and the two authorities to focus on the future.

“I have some profoundly difficult questions to answer in the coming months and if I’m honest I’m not sure my body will survive this but it is where life has decided to place me – perhaps I’ll cope perhaps I won’t, but that’s up to God and forces far beyond my control. “Outside of philosophy, I trust that by quitting the town council I remove any strange social media attention and allow the last term of this council to continue on smoothly as I do hope it will. “The attention on those who are not me has been reprehensible and needs to stop – I’m accountable for my decisions, me and me alone, and that is something I hope that is clearly understood.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council, said: