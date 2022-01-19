A regional business leader says that despite the easing of restrictions companies will remain vigilant against the risks posed by coronavirus.

Henrietta Brealey

The Prime Minister today (19th January) announced that home working advice has been axed, with face mask rules also dropped from 26th January.

The Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce said that firms would continue to support efforts to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Chief executive Henrietta Brealey said:

“The Prime Minister’s cautiously optimistic update on England’s Covid-19 regulations and his announcement of a return to Plan A will be welcomed by many across the country. “Measures put in place to control the spread of the Omicron variant, and the subsequent impact on consumer confidence, severely hampered output for many firms during their most critical trading period last month. “Though the Prime Minister indicated that there is light at the end of the tunnel for the nation, it is as important as ever that businesses and individuals alike remain vigilant and play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19. “As we have learnt repeatedly over the past two years, the nature of the virus is unpredictable and uncertain, and the situation can change drastically with little notice.” Henrietta Brealey, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce

The Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce said that the end of restrictions did not mean the end of the need to support companies to bounce back from the pandemic.