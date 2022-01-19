Lichfield City FC made it four league games without defeat after securing a 3-0 home win over Highgate United.

Two goals in the first quarter of an hour did most of the damage as Ivor Green’s men.

City were out of the traps quickly and went in front with just six minutes on the clock when Tom Brown found Kyle Patterson who lifted the ball over the Highgate keeper and into the net.

Lichfield doubled their lead when a free kick routine eventually saw Luke Childs power home past a crowd on the line.

Joe Hartshorne was next to go close with a shot just wide of the post as the hosts threatened to put the game out of sight in the first half.

Sub Chandler Pegg sent a volley wide in the second period before James Beeson was forced to make a smart save to prevent Highgate reducing the deficit.

Lichfield put the game beyond doubt when Hartshorne’s work on the right created a chance for Max Black to fire past Tom Allsopp int the visiting goal.

The scoring wasn’t over though as sub Lewi Burnside wrapped up the win when he netted on the rebound in injury time after Dan Lomas’ initial shot was saved to make it 4-0.