Drivers in Lichfield are being warned of a rise in catalytic converter thefts.

Staffordshire Police say the number of reports about such incidents have increased.

PCSO Deryn Small said precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium contained in catalytic converters are making them a target for thieves.

“Cars that are most often targeted are hybrid vehicles as the converter is used less frequently.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Drivers are being told to lock cars in garages where possible or park them in well-lit areas, with the exhaust close to fences or walls where possible.