Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

Police have been asked to investigate funding awarded to a Burntwood councillor.

Staffordshire County Council confirmed it had reported the issue to Staffordshire Police after completing an internal review into the money given to Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd’s now dissolved Nature Nuturing Community Interest Company.

Although £924 was handed over to the Burntwood North representative prior to his election for a tree planting scheme at Chasewater, none were ever put in the ground or purchased.

A county council spokesperson said:

“The council has carried out an audit investigation into the application process for grants from the Community Climate Action Fund. “As a result, one matter has been reported to the police and further checks and balances are to be implemented for future applications. “As previously stated, arrangements have been made for repayment of grant money obtained not in accordance with the terms and conditions of the fund.“ Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd currently sits as an independent member having quit the Conservatives following the party’s decision to suspend him for six months when concerns were raised over the funding.