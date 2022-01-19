Residents are being reminded that the removal of restrictions does not mean the Covid pandemic is over.

The warning comes from the leader of Staffordshire County Council after the Government confirmed the removal of Plan B measures, including working from home guidance and the removal of face masks in classrooms.

From 27th January, Covid passes will no longer be compulsory for events and face coverings will not be legally required in any settings.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said rates of coronavirus remained high across the region.

Alan White