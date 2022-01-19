Residents are being reminded that the removal of restrictions does not mean the Covid pandemic is over.
The warning comes from the leader of Staffordshire County Council after the Government confirmed the removal of Plan B measures, including working from home guidance and the removal of face masks in classrooms.
From 27th January, Covid passes will no longer be compulsory for events and face coverings will not be legally required in any settings.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said rates of coronavirus remained high across the region.
“The announcement means that once again we will all be able to see less restrictions on our lives, but this does not signal the end of the pandemic once and for all.
“We have all seen how quickly the Omicron variant changed the situation and it is up to all of us to remain vigilant and move forward step by step, when it is safe to do so.
“Thankfully, cases have fallen sharply, but in Staffordshire they are still very high, so we must still do what we can to limit the risks, especially as the current restrictions are lifted.
“Key to this is still following the basics like washing our hands regularly, letting in plenty of fresh air into rooms, taking extra care when meeting people we don’t normally mix with and self-isolating if testing positive, as these all help reduce the spread of the virus.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
