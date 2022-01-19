A report has recommended councillors reject plans for a redevelopment scheme in Lichfield.

An artist’s impression of the new Beacon Street development

Friel Homes said last year that they were hopeful the proposal for land around the former Angel Croft Hotel site would be approved.

The scheme includes the creation of a boutique hotel along with the creation of 29 new homes, together with improved access via a new route over Leomansley Brook.

But a report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended refusal.

“The proposed redevelopment of the site would result in an overdevelopment of the site, resulting in a poorly articulated and visually cramped form of development which does not respect or reflect the character of the Lichfield city centre conservation area. “In doing so, the proposal would cause harm to the significance of heritage assets, Lichfield city centre conservation area, Beacon Park, and listed buildings Angel Croft, Westgate House, Westgate Cottage, Erasmus Darwin House and Lichfield Cathedral by virtue of impact on their settings.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee

The report also raises concerns over the loss of “established and protected trees” as part of the development.

The proposals had been given backing by local groups, including Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association who said it would “massively improve the area”.

Councillors will make a final decision on whether to allow the development at the meeting on 26th January.