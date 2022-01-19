A report has recommended councillors reject plans for a redevelopment scheme in Lichfield.
Friel Homes said last year that they were hopeful the proposal for land around the former Angel Croft Hotel site would be approved.
The scheme includes the creation of a boutique hotel along with the creation of 29 new homes, together with improved access via a new route over Leomansley Brook.
But a report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended refusal.
“The proposed redevelopment of the site would result in an overdevelopment of the site, resulting in a poorly articulated and visually cramped form of development which does not respect or reflect the character of the Lichfield city centre conservation area.
“In doing so, the proposal would cause harm to the significance of heritage assets, Lichfield city centre conservation area, Beacon Park, and listed buildings Angel Croft, Westgate House, Westgate Cottage, Erasmus Darwin House and Lichfield Cathedral by virtue of impact on their settings.”Report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee
The report also raises concerns over the loss of “established and protected trees” as part of the development.
The proposals had been given backing by local groups, including Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association who said it would “massively improve the area”.
Councillors will make a final decision on whether to allow the development at the meeting on 26th January.
Obviously I don’t know all the details but yet again the council look to do nothing rather than look for constructive developments to move Lichfield neighbourhoods forward. This site has been pretty much derelict for the last 10 years. As a prime site very close to the Cathedral this doesn’t give a positive impression of the City. Make a positive decision for once rather than sit on your hands.
Really?? Maybe if the developers could also stick a characterless 5 story retirement home on there as well, that would appease the “Planning committee”.
Could you please state what this report is and who is the author of it. ‘A report’ doesn’t provide any context – is it from the conservation officer? planning officers? other statutory consultees? Or a local group such as the Civic Society? This project appears to be generally well supported by city groups and beats yet more housing on green fields, so it would be nice to know where this report is from. Let’s have the full picture.
Ohhh I love this; people moan about this and do bugger all about 1000’s of new Lego Land houses being built elsewhere in Lichfield !!!
@David Crump: It’s a council planning report – every planning meeting will have reports by a council officer into the application, which then draws in views from all officers, objectors etc.
This beggars belief. It is almost as though the council planning officers are doing everything possible to make Lichfield a worse place to live. How on earth can they support the encircling of Lichfield with thousands of 2/3 bed box houses with gardens the size of a six-pence, all piled on top of each other in a cramped, unattractive way, and yet oppose a development like this, which will clearly improve a run-down area of Lichfield centre? It makes zero sense. Can we find out who exactly it is in the Council that’s preparing these reports?
I am an advocate of appropriate development in the heritage part of the city. There has been support for this project in some quarters that seemed less than impartial. The reasons for the advice to reject seem legitimate.
Many developers seem determined to maximise the use of land they have. I totally endorse the comment above regarding many of the current estates being built and the quality and density of these. This proposed development is in the conservation area and has to be treated differently. That’s what conservation means.
