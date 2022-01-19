Inspirational individuals across Lichfield and Burntwood are being sought to take patron the Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Queen’s Baton Relay logo

People are asked to nominate those who have made a positive impact to their community or who have made a meaningful contribution to sport, educations, arts, culture or charity.

Nominees must be aged over 12. The deadline for applications closes on 14th February.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture Cllr Victoria Wilson said:

“Being part of the Queen’s Baton Relay is a once in a lifetime opportunity as the games comes to our county. It’ll be especially memorable during this jubilee year. “We’re certainly not short of inspirational people in Staffordshire, so I’d urge their friends and relatives to nominate them in recognition of their achievements or how they’ve made a difference to others. “We’re pleased and excited to be playing our part as a county in hosting two events, which will be a great spectacle for our residents and help to put us on the map internationally. “The Queen’s Baton Relay is a fitting way to mark the build-up to the games.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

There will be over 2,000 baton bearers across England and over 7,500 across the Commonwealth.

For more details on how to nominate visit www.Birmingham2022.com.