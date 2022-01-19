Jess Glynne has cancelled an outdoor performance at a venue near Lichfield later this year.
The singer was due to play as part of the Forest Live series at Cannock Chase on 9th June.
A spokesperson for Forestry England said:
“We are sorry to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, Jess Glynne’s concerts as part of Forest Live this summer have been cancelled.
“Customers for these performances will be contacted by their point of purchase with refund information.
“Unfortunately, these concerts cannot be rescheduled so Forestry England will be securing a new headline artist.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”Forestry England spokesperson