An ex-pupil has paid a return visit to his former school to help celebrate his recent graduation from university.

David Johnson with Dr Daryl Brown at Maple Hayes School

David Johnson was just 11 when he started at Maple Hayes School having just very basic literature skills and low self esteem due to difficulties in learning at mainstream school and his battle with dyslexia.

But the 23-year-old said that the opportunity to study at Maple Hayes “transformed his life for the better” – and that he wanted to return to thank headteacher Dr Daryl Brown and his former teachers for giving him the chance to reach his full potential.

“Having the opportunity to study here and be taught using their methods was a turning point for me and I’ll be forever grateful for. “My first few weeks were very different to anything I had ever experienced and it took me quite a few months to understand the methods they use, such as the icon system and using a fountain pen, because it wasn’t what I was used to. “But I soon thrived in my education, writing and confidence, and I’ll be forever grateful.” David Johnson

Maple Hayes teaches a system called the ‘morphological approach’, which uses a series of icons to make a visual link between meaning and spelling instead of pupils being taught using phonics.

After leaving Maple Hayes, David went onto study his A Levels at St David’s College in Llandudno before starting a BA in Product Design at De Montfort University. He graduated with an upper second class honours degree and has now started his Masters.

“I always had a fascination with art and drawing and being creative. My art teacher at Maple Hayes pushed me to try new things and become experimental – and gain confidence in myself. “So to now be studying this at university is fantastic and I’m so grateful to everyone for their support.” David Johnson

David took along some of his degree work to show headteacher Dr Daryl Brown on his visit, along with his graduation certificate from the autumn’s degree ceremony.