Police are warning people in Lichfield and Burntwood after an increase in reports of mobile phone messaging scams across Staffordshire.

Financial fraudsters are using WhatsApp to impersonate contacts asking for money to be transferred digitally.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said scammers would often pretend to be their son or daughter.

“Usually, the offender claims they have lost their phone or that their phone is blocked – in an attempt for the recipient to save a new number – which is not that of the person they are pretending to be. “Once this number is saved, scammers will then ask for money, hoping that the reciepient will trustingly hand over funds and financial details.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Police say people should call the number in order to verify the individual or ask them to share a voice note.

Anyone who thinks they have fallen victim to a scam should contact their bank and report it at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.