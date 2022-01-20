Council chiefs in Hammerwich say they will freeze their share of the council tax bill for the fifth year in a row.

Hammerwich Parish Council said the decision was made despite the threat of rising inflation.

Cllr Vance Wasdell, chairman of the council, said “budgetary diligence” had meant local demands could be balanced with the need to spend in key areas.

“Last year we made significant investment in the installation of the popular, ‘smiley faces’ Speed Indicator Devices in the Triangle ward. This was in direct response to concerns of parishioners over road safety. “In the coming year, in addition to our continuing support for community groups, we plan to embark on a capital project to improve local footpaths – with particular emphasis on the finger post signage – and also make provision for celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.” Cllr Vance Wasdell, Hammerwich Parish Council

The confirmation comes after local authorities begin to decide on how council tax bills will stack up for the coming year.

Lichfield City Council is due to debate plans to increase its share by 2%.