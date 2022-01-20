A redevelopment scheme will spark “a good debate” when it comes before a planning committee, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

An artist’s impression of the new Beacon Street development

The Friel Homes scheme on land and buildings around the former Angel Croft Hotel site would see new houses and apartments built alongside a boutique hotel.

However, a planning officer’s report to a meeting on Wednesday (26th January) has recommended that councillors reject the proposals.

But Cllr Doug Pullen said that there was still some way to go before any final decision was made on the development, which has already been supported by a number of local groups.

“I’ve never known a development to have such widespread support locally. “The decision is the Planning Committee’s to make, not mine, but I don’t doubt they will have a good debate on the merits of this application.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The reasons given in the report suggest that there would be overdevelopment on the site and that its location meant the scheme was not appropriate.