A redevelopment scheme will spark “a good debate” when it comes before a planning committee, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.
The Friel Homes scheme on land and buildings around the former Angel Croft Hotel site would see new houses and apartments built alongside a boutique hotel.
However, a planning officer’s report to a meeting on Wednesday (26th January) has recommended that councillors reject the proposals.
But Cllr Doug Pullen said that there was still some way to go before any final decision was made on the development, which has already been supported by a number of local groups.
“I’ve never known a development to have such widespread support locally.
“The decision is the Planning Committee’s to make, not mine, but I don’t doubt they will have a good debate on the merits of this application.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The reasons given in the report suggest that there would be overdevelopment on the site and that its location meant the scheme was not appropriate.
“The proposal would cause harm to the significance of heritage assets, Lichfield city centre conservation area, Beacon Park, and listed buildings Angel Croft, Westgate House, Westgate Cottage, Erasmus Darwin House and Lichfield Cathedral by virtue of impact on their settings.”Lichfield District Council planning report
This seems to encapsulate the problem we as members of the public are having and the problems that LDC is having.
So Lichfield Live correctly writes a story based on a planning officer’s report and recommendation to refuse permission for a development that has got widespread praise from local people and local groups. Yet a good proportion of those who comment on the original story criticise the messenger – in this case Ross – and conclude he is wrong. But anyone with a semblance of common sense knows he is merely reporting the facts as stated in an official planning report. So, Lichfield, stop shooting the messenger and start to actually listen to what they are telling you.
Then LDC’s leader wades in and acknowledges the widespread support this scheme has and predicts a lively debate at the planning committee where this planning officer’s report will be discussed. Without criticising the report or recommendation, he is at least it seems supporting the view that this is a scheme that is worthy of support.
Yet the planning committee – a bit like the illuminated signs at the bus station farce – will have to take notice of the planning officer’s recommendation and could well reject a proposal that is for once very popular with the public.
So the build-the-quick projects favoured by Cllr Eadie and despised by so many voters in Lichfield get approved. But an imaginative scheme that the public likes will get rejected? This disjointed approach is not working for LDC and is certainly not working for us.
So LDC needs to listen to public opinion more and understand what we want and act accordingly.
And we – well some of you – need to listen to the messenger more carefully, understand what they are telling you and direct your indignation at the right target – LDC.
But it won’t happen so we’ll just endlessly go around and around and LDC will do what it wants and ignore the public and people will still vote the same way they always do and ignore the clear and useful information they are getting from Lichfield Live. Status quo.
